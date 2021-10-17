PlayFuel (PLF) Trading 6.2% Higher This Week

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. PlayFuel has a market cap of $2.12 million and $6.25 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00206300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00092082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

