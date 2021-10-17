Playgroundz (IOG) Price Tops $0.0099

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $283,335.19 and $877.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00067424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00071414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00104323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,381.29 or 0.99501560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,667.38 or 0.06145202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00025614 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

