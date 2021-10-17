Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

PLUG stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.24. 40,360,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,738,805. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 50.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 78.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

