PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 781,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 1,115,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

PointsBet stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 18,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,383. PointsBet has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on PointsBet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on PointsBet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PointsBet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

