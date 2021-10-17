Polar (POLARV3) Trading Up 18.7% Over Last Week

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, Polar has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. Polar has a market cap of $379,978.47 and approximately $11,262.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polar coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00069208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00071058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00102789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.81 or 0.99992428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.93 or 0.06187341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00024764 BTC.

Polar Coin Profile

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Buying and Selling Polar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.