Polkadex (PDEX) Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last Week

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.72 or 0.00034590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a total market cap of $65.74 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00067941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00071604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00104729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,374.29 or 1.00790113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.19 or 0.06193872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025561 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

