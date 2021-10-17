Polkadot (DOT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.75 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Polkadot has a total market cap of $41.10 billion and approximately $1.75 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.62 or 0.00068326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00103955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,994.61 or 1.00131651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.24 or 0.06210744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

