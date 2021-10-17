Polkamarkets (POLK) Trading Up 21.9% Over Last Week

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $25.91 million and $751,139.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00042892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00200232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00090433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,561,517 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

