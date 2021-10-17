Polkastarter (POLS) Price Tops $2.88 on Top Exchanges

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. During the last week, Polkastarter has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkastarter coin can now be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00004732 BTC on major exchanges. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $234.06 million and $184.30 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkastarter alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00044598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00209281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00093341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,301,332 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkastarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkastarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.