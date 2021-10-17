PolkaWar (PWAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $1.13 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00068960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00102903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,038.22 or 0.99906151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.99 or 0.06179074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00024481 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,864,072 coins and its circulating supply is 14,614,072 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

