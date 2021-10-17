Polker Price Up 134.1% Over Last Week (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Polker coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a total market cap of $9.11 million and $4.17 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polker has traded up 134.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00068385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00070303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00102604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,130.02 or 1.00158109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.03 or 0.06159775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024734 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,360,134 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

