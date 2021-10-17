Polychain Monsters Price Up 31.6% Over Last 7 Days (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for $14.95 or 0.00024499 BTC on exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $50.94 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00043744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.12 or 0.00204974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00092120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,168,281 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,583 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.