Polyient Games Governance Token Price Tops $109.81 on Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $109.81 or 0.00178574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $106,039.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00042970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.83 or 0.00201374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00091694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

PGT is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

