Populous (PPT) Achieves Market Cap of $40.07 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, Populous has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $40.07 million and $1.31 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00043744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.12 or 0.00204974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00092120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

