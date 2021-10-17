POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.32% of POSCO worth $85,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in POSCO by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in POSCO by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

PKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of PKX opened at $69.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. POSCO has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

POSCO Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

