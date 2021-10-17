Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Short Interest Up 38.3% in September

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $108,018.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $55,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,134 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,183 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the second quarter worth about $8,178,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $9,710,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.09. 309,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,969. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 19.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

