Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Head to Head Survey

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Poshmark and CDW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million 7.01 $16.84 million $1.25 19.27 CDW $18.47 billion 1.32 $788.50 million $6.55 27.13

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Poshmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Poshmark and CDW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 4 8 0 2.67 CDW 0 2 3 0 2.60

Poshmark presently has a consensus target price of $53.70, suggesting a potential upside of 122.91%. CDW has a consensus target price of $192.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8.15%. Given Poshmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than CDW.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark N/A N/A N/A CDW 4.76% 87.83% 11.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CDW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CDW beats Poshmark on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers. The Small Business segment also caters to the private sector businesses but with smaller number of employees. The Public segment involves government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

