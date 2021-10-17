PotCoin Price Tops $0.0201 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 56.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $3,379.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,096.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.99 or 0.06217721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.95 or 0.00299448 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.15 or 0.00992254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00085528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.31 or 0.00424039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.03 or 0.00309249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.60 or 0.00274734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004732 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,887,417 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

