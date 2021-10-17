Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stake Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after purchasing an additional 234,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 130.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $98.34 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock worth $2,490,854. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

