Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Buy

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PDS. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Precision Drilling stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 42,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,226. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.59. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $656.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.18.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $270,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth $4,170,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 13.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

