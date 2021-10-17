Presearch (PRE) Price Down 16.7% This Week

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Presearch has a market capitalization of $133.84 million and $1.40 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Presearch Coin Profile

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

