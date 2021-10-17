Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Down 31.4% in September

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the September 15th total of 264,500 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 406,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPDN. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPDN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.35. 301,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,153. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 44.40%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

