Project Inverse (XIV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $107,128.00

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Project Inverse has a market cap of $582,590.66 and $107,128.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00068062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00071887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00104789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,823.91 or 1.00006560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.20 or 0.06177192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025796 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,026,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

