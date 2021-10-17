Prometeus Price Reaches $19.31 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $19.31 or 0.00031547 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $317.66 million and approximately $13.93 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00043142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00202517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00091581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

