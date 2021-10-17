PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 85,220 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.82% of PROS worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in PROS by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,519,000 after buying an additional 473,337 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in PROS by 22.3% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,418,000 after buying an additional 397,223 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 17.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,561,000 after buying an additional 210,482 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PROS by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,100,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after buying an additional 72,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PROS by 62.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after buying an additional 242,194 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PRO opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. As a group, analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

