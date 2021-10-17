ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 4,146 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,701,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,274,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,212 shares of company stock worth $10,404,146. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

