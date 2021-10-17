ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 826 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,718,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after purchasing an additional 138,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Repligen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,461,000 after buying an additional 130,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $266.92 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

