ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 10,365 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6,799.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $747,595. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.00. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $40.58.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.