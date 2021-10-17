ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 814 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 54.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.97.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $5,462,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,418,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 797,405 shares of company stock worth $99,540,733 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $167.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of -372.64 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $168.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

