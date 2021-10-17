ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after buying an additional 1,254,231 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 4,205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after buying an additional 432,067 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after buying an additional 259,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cabot by 3,738.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after buying an additional 250,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $8,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.74. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. Cabot’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBT. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

