ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average is $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

