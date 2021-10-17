ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 27.9% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AR opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

