ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $1,641,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 214,576 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

MUR stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

