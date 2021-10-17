ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $587,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $852,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PPBI stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 176.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

