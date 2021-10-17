ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.