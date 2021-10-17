ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUBO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in fuboTV by 701.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676,428 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,339 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,802,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 1,685.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 754,679 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in fuboTV by 1,955.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 461,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $28.01 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

