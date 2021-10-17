ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in Open Lending by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,889,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,928,000 after buying an additional 162,320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 1,492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,151,000 after buying an additional 1,569,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Open Lending by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,295,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after buying an additional 875,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,291,626 shares of company stock valued at $43,846,642 over the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Open Lending stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Open Lending’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

LPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

