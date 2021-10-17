ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,041,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 414.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 34,849 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,049,751 in the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

