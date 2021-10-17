ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 15,889 Shares of ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,889 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Merger ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares Merger ETF by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 903,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,888,000 after purchasing an additional 92,443 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get ProShares Merger ETF alerts:

Shares of MRGR opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.71. ProShares Merger ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Merger ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Merger ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.