ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLIC stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

