Prosper (PROS) Price Hits $2.44 on Major Exchanges

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Prosper has a market capitalization of $10.91 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00004071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prosper has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00067912 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003035 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012366 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.