Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Financial Comparison

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Proterra alerts:

22.3% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 51.7% of Proterra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Proterra and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 2 1 0 2.33 Fisker 1 3 8 0 2.58

Proterra currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.65%. Fisker has a consensus target price of $23.92, suggesting a potential upside of 69.02%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Proterra.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra N/A N/A N/A Fisker N/A -12.92% -10.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proterra and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -35.38

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.