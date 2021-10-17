Proton (XPR) Achieves Market Cap of $228.86 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, Proton has traded up 102.5% against the dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $228.86 million and $108.61 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00042970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.83 or 0.00201374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00091694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

