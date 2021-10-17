PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, October 21st

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY)’s stock is set to split on Thursday, October 21st. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBCRY opened at $74.50 on Friday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

