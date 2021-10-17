PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, October 21st

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY)’s stock is set to split on Thursday, October 21st. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBCRY opened at $74.50 on Friday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

