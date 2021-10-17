Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $685,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 224.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 38.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 31,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $419,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.40.

PH opened at $297.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.58 and its 200-day moving average is $302.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $200.03 and a twelve month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

