Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,306 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,414,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,495,000 after acquiring an additional 395,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,659,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,952,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,128,000 after purchasing an additional 874,853 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $29.55 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Bank of America began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.91.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

