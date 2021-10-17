Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,167 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock opened at $208.06 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $208.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

