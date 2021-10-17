Public Mint One Day Trading Volume Hits $308,124.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $308,124.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000376 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

