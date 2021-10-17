Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 210 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 10.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of NVR by 14.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of NVR by 4.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,399.00.

NVR opened at $4,966.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,868.01 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,034.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,959.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $42.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.