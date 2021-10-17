Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,420 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,963 shares of company stock worth $837,220 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VNDA opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

